

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK), Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) and VINCI Airports have partnered to accelerate the decarbonization of the aviation sector. The companies will work together to promote the use of hydrogen at airports and build the European airport network to accommodate future hydrogen aircrafts.



Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport has been chosen as the pilot airport by the partners. The deployment of a hydrogen gas distribution station at Lyon-Saint Exupéry airport is planned for 2023. Beyond 2030, the companies target deployment of the hydrogen infrastructure from production to mass distribution of liquid hydrogen at the airport.



VINCI Airports is a leading private airport operator with 45 airports in 12 countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIRBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de