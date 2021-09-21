

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports decreased in August after rising in the previous month, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.



Exports declined by a real 0.4 percent month-on-month in August, after a 1.1 percent growth in July.



Imports grew 0.2 percent monthly in August, following a 1.0 percent increase in the previous month.



Exports of jewelry and watchmaking decreased in August and imports of energy products, and textiles, clothing and footwear rose.



In nominal terms, exports grew 2.1 percent in August and imports gained 1.2 percent.



The trade surplus increased to CHF 4.465 billion in August from CHF 4.242 billion in July.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

