

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said the company is now fitting all suitable roofs with solar panels. By 2030, the company is aiming to equip around 17,000 roofs with solar panels. The project will cost the company around 240 million euros until 2030. Vonovia targets all suitable roofs - 30,000 in all - to be fitted with solar panels by 2050.



'The conclusion of our 1,000-Roof Programme marks the start of an even more intensive expansion of our photovoltaic installations. We are committed to climate protection,' said Rolf Buch, CEO of Vonovia SE.



By 2024, Vonovia will have boosted its annual installation capacity tenfold, from around 2.5 MWp to 25 MWp per year. Vonovia SE said the green electricity will be used across sectors to generate heat, to provide a charging infrastructure for e-vehicles and to generate electricity for tenants.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VONOVIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de