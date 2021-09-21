

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $785.77 million, or $35.72 per share. This compares with $740.46 million, or $30.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $29.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $4.91 billion from $4.55 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $785.77 Mln. vs. $740.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $35.72 vs. $30.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $29.87 -Revenue (Q4): $4.91 Bln vs. $4.55 Bln last year.



