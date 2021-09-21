

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford revealed the new 2022 Expedition, its flagship SUV. With an expanded lineup of models to choose from, new driver-assist and connected technologies, and a new Timberline series, the most off-road-capable in its class.



Pricing for the 2022 Expeditions hasn't been announced. It will go on sale in the first quarter of 2022.



Available on Expedition Limited and Limited MAX, Stealth Edition Performance Package sports modern, stylish gloss-black features including grille, mirror caps, roof rails, running boards, tailgate appliqué, rear bumper skid plate, fog lamp bezels, plus headlamp and taillamp housing, the company said.



Expedition SUV equipped with a 3.5-liter GTDI 4x2 has a maximum towing capability of 9,300 pounds, 900 more pounds than the two-wheel-drive Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with 5.3-liter V8 engine, at 8,400 pounds.



2022 Ford Expedition comes with standard and available driver-assist features. It has the most available Driver-Assist Technology features in its class, including Ford BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system, plus Ford Power-Ups software, which deliver vehicle enhancements through over-the-air updates for continuous quality improvements, new features and capabilities.



