

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The DAX benchmark of the Frankfurt bourse has made a sharp rebound from Monday's sell-off to trade nearly two percentage higher. The relief rally, despite lingering anxieties on Fed's policy outcome and speculation on Evergrande's debt default scenario appears broad-based with only three scrips currently declining from the previous day's closing.



The forty-scrip index is currently trading at 15363.69 up 1.90 percent over previous close. The day's trading has been within the range of 15138.13- 15370.13.



At current levels, the DAX is 4.15 percent lower than the 52-week high of 16028.60.



Online meal-kit provider HelloFresh is the lead scrip with a gain of 3.81 percent, closely followed by automaker Porsche Automobil Holding that is higher by 3.69 percent.



Online fashion and lifestyle retailer Zalando has dropped by 1.17 percent. Online food delivery service Delivery Hero and real estate developer Deutsche Wohnen too have declined but are trading close to the flatline.



Insurance business Allianz is topping the volume charts with a turnover of 1.05 million euros.



The index is currently trading at an advance to decline ratio of 37:3.



The EURUSD pair is hovering around 1.1734 levels versus 1.1725 on previous day.



The ten-year bund yield is at -0.3160 percent versus -0.3150 percent on previous day, amidst anxieties ahead of release of the U.S. Fed's tapering timeline.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

