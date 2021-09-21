

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As coronavirus deaths crossing the 2000 mark on many of these days, the weekly average of COVID casualties in the United States is steadily increasing, data shows.



From a low point of 188 weekly death average reported in the beginning of July, the seven-day average reached 2087 on Monday, according to data compiled by New York Times. This marks an increase by more than 11 times within a time space of 45 days and 51 percent rise in a fortnight.



With 2303 additional deaths reporting on Monday, U.S. COVID death toll reached 676,092, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 201648 new cases of coronavirus infections on the same day, the national total has increased to 42,290,027.



North Carolina reported the most number of cases - 15,999 - while Florida - 644 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, with 4,562,176 cases and a total of 68185 people dying due to the disease there.



32,675,982 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 181,728,072 people in the United States, or 54.7 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 82.9 percent of people above 65.



212,035,328 people, or 63.9 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



A total of 386,237,881 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



