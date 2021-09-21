

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has reached an agreement to acquire Devoro Medical, Inc., developer of the WOLF Thrombectomy Platform. The transaction consists of an upfront payment of approximately $269 million for the 84 percent stake not yet owned and up to $67 million upon achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones.



On an adjusted basis, Boston Scientific expects the acquisition to be slightly dilutive to earnings per share in 2021. In 2022, the deal is not expected to impact adjusted EPS and will be slightly dilutive on a GAAP basis.



