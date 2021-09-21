

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) announced Tuesday that the U.S. authorities have ended the 20-month travel ban for passengers from the European Schengen area as well as from the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.



The new guidelines will allow travelers to the U.S. who are fully vaccinated with WHO-certified vaccines and present a negative Corona test no older than three days to enter the country without restrictions starting in November 2021.



From November, travelers will have a full range of flights at their disposal that can easily be expanded as the situation demands.



This announcement has seen bookings increase by 40 percent over the previous week, because the Lufthansa Group Airlines are optimally prepared for the reopening. It continuously expanded their schedule between Europe and the U.S. in recent months to currently more than 200 weekly flights to 17 U.S. destinations.



