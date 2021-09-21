

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) has entered into exclusive negotiations regarding the potential sale of its refrigeration contracting operations in France to Syclef. GEA Refrigeration France, which provides customized refrigeration solutions for industrial customers, does not sustainably reach margin targets for this type of business, GEA Group stated.



The Group said, after the divestiture, the focus in the French market will be on selling compressors and related equipment to packagers and contractors.



GEA noted that the potential deal marks the conclusion of its portfolio review that was initiated in 2019.



