

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $36.36 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $25.07 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $53.22 million or $2.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 58.4% to $784.41 million from $495.07 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $53.22 Mln. vs. -$20.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.25 vs. -$0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.33 -Revenue (Q4): $784.41 Mln vs. $495.07 Mln last year.



