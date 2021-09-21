

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced Tuesday that Smoked Brisket will be available at U.S. and Canada restaurants for a limited time. Brisket has been consistently among the top requested menu items by Chipotle guests.



Made with Responsibly Raised beef, the new protein is smoked to perfect tenderness, charred on the grill, and seasoned with Mexican spices, including fire-roasted jalapenos and chipotle chili peppers. The protein is hand-chopped and finished with a new Brisket sauce made with smoky chili peppers.



Over the past two years, Chipotle's culinary team has been challenged to develop a reimagined brisket recipe that is uniquely Chipotle. The result is a tender, Mexican-inspired Smoked Brisket that introduces entirely new flavor profiles to every Chipotle bowl, burrito, quesadilla and taco.



Today and tomorrow, Chipotle's more than 24 million Rewards members in the U.S. will have exclusive access to Smoked Brisket on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.



Beginning September 23, Smoked Brisket will be available in-restaurant at U.S. and Canada locations and on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca. The new menu item will be available on third-party delivery apps starting on September 27.



To celebrate the launch of Smoked Brisket, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Smoked Brisket orders via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca from September 27 through October 3.



