

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced that Mike Manley will step down from his role as Head of Americas to take up the role of CEO at AutoNation Inc., from November 1, 2021. The company said, Mark Stewart and Antonio Filosa, with responsibility for the North American and Latin American regions, will report directly to CEO Carlos Tavares.



Mike Manley said: 'After 20 incredible, challenging and enjoyable years, and with Stellantis performing so strongly under Carlos' leadership, the time feels right for me to open a new chapter.'



