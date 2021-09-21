

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), through its subsidiary, Walgreen Co., is making a majority investment in Shields, which builds on a minority equity investment that WBA announced in July 2019. The approximately $970 million investment gives WBA approximately 71 percent ownership of Shields.



Walgreens Boots Alliance noted that Shields' financials will be consolidated by the company, with the transaction projected to be modestly accretive in its first full year after completion.



Shields Health Solutions is an industry leader in integrated, health system-owned specialty pharmacy care.



