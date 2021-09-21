

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has partnered with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the combination of NKTR-255 with avelumab in urothelial carcinoma. Under the collaboration, Merck and Pfizer will include the combination of NKTR-255 plus avelumab in the new JAVELIN Bladder Medley study. Nektar will supply NKTR-255 for the trial.



NKTR-255 is wholly owned by Nektar. It is currently being evaluated in two separate clinical studies in both liquid and solid tumors.



Avelumab, which is marketed in the U.S. as BAVENCIO, is co-developed and co-commercialized by Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de