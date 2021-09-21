

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, Amazon (AMZN) unveiled all-new Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Both the models of the next generation of Kindle Paperwhite are available for pre-orders and will start shipping October 27.



The all-new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch display. It comes with 8 GB standard storage. It is priced at $149.99.



The new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has an auto-adjusting light sensor and is the first-ever Kindle to offer wireless charging. It comes with 32 GB storage. It is priced at $209.99.



The Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offer up to 10 weeks of battery life.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de