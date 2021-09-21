

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Trucks said it is fully committed to locally CO2-neutral transport and aims to switch its European product portfolio completely to electrically powered trucks by 2039. In 2030, the company plans more than half of its new vehicles sold in Europe to be locally emission-free.



'We follow a dual electrification strategy based on battery- and fuel cell-electric trucks. But there is more action needed - in terms of infrastructure as well as a reliable regulatory framework,' said Karin Rådström, Member of the Board of Management at Daimler Truck AG.



Mercedes-Benz Trucks noted that the eActros for heavy distribution haulage, presented in June 2021 and scheduled to go into full-scale production from October 2021 as well as the eEconic for municipal use to follow in the second half of 2022 are already fully electrified and locally CO2-neutral. From 2024, the eActros LongHaul which is also battery-electric is planned to be ready for series production and 2027 will see the first series-production GenH2 Trucks with hydrogen-based fuel cell drive roll off the production line on their way to customers, the company said.



