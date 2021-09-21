

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.11 billion, or $4.09 per share. This compares with $1.25 billion, or $4.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 billion or $4.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $22.0 billion from $19.3 billion last year.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.19 Bln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.37 vs. $4.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.00 -Revenue (Q1): $22.0 Bln vs. $19.3 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.75 to $21.00



