

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.21 billion, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $0.96 billion, or $1.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 billion or $3.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.6% to $3.94 billion from $2.95 billion last year.



Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.50 Bln. vs. $1.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.11 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.01 -Revenue (Q3): $3.94 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.07 Bln



