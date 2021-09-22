

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) Tuesday announced plans to hire 76,000 full- and part-time employees at its namesake, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury stores, as well as call centers and fulfillment and distribution centers.



About 48,000 of the new jobs are for the holiday season, while the remaining roles are permanent opportunities to join the Macy's team on a part- or full-time basis for the holidays and beyond.



Last year, Macy's hire 25,000 employees during the holiday season, far below than the 80,000 workers hired in 2019, after the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on its business.



The company also announced its national hiring event will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Events will be held at more than 500 stores across the country from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in local time zones.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MACYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de