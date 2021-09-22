

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) announced the much-awaited Raptor version of the Ford Bronco to be launched in the market in 2022. The truck, similar to the company's F-150 Raptor, is going to feature some best-in-class performance upgrades in terms of its offroading capabilities.



On its Twitter handle, Ford, teased with pictures of a Ford Bronco donning wider flares and the signature orange decal of the F-150 Raptor with the logo. Ford also launched a teaser video promo for the car with the caption 'Ford Performance is excited to share a sneak peek of one of the Bronco special edition vehicles that will be available in 2022. More details will be shared later.' Many have already claimed to have seen the car on road in camouflage colors to avoid recognition.



The performance overhaul comes with notable changes, both under the hood and on the outside. According to reports, the new Bronco will get a 400 horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter Ecoboost V6 engine that is presently being used in the Explorer ST. Another version of the vehicle is rumored to get a 494 hp plug-in hybrid powertrain engine from its other cousin, the Lincoln Aviator GT. Both the versions are significantly more powerful than Bronco's present offroading variant Wildtrack. Wildtrack sports a 315 hp 2.7-liter V6.



Apart from a more powerful engine, the new Bronco will also have wider bodywork and 17-inch wheels to conquer all terrains. The image of the front grille posted by the company shows three amber-colored Front Identification Lamps that the National Highway Traffic Safety Association has made a must for vehicles that are wider than 80 inches. Ford is using the Fox Live Valve shocks from F-150 Raptor for Bronco's new trim.



Looking at the upgrade, it can be understood that the manufacturers clearly had a mean-looking, rock-climbing, dirt-churning image in their minds and the success of the F-150 Raptor only confirmed its genesis. The variant will be available in four-door options as of now with additional luxury or offroad packages as options. The geometry of the car is popular among Ford's existing customer base and the performance upgrade is supposed to entice the buyers more.



