

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AES Corp. (AES) said that it appointed Stephen Coughlin as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 15, 2021. Coughlin succeeds Gustavo Pimenta, who will be joining Brazilian mining company, Vale S.A., as Chief Financial Officer.



Most recently, Coughlin led AES' Corporate Strategy and Financial Planning groups, including serving as the Chair of the Company's Investment Committee. Prior to that role, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Fluence, AES' energy storage joint venture with Siemens.



