

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Babbel Group said it has decided to postpone the contemplated initial public offering due to presently adverse market conditions.



The initial listing of the shares of Babbel on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierb?rse) was originally planned for September 24, 2021.



Babbel and its shareholders remain committed to listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the mid-term.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BABBEL GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de