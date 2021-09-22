Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Achtung – Der Gold-Tweet! Förderung – Verdopplung – Kursverdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWAW ISIN: DE000A3CWAW6 Ticker-Symbol: BABL 
Lang & Schwarz
21.09.21
22:36 Uhr
25,400 Euro
+0,100
+0,40 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart
BABBEL GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BABBEL GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,00025,80021.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BABBEL GROUP
BABBEL GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BABBEL GROUP AG25,400+0,40 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.