

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to the recent media speculation, Entain plc, formerly GVC Holdings (GMVHY.PK, GMVHF.PK), confirmed that it has received a proposal from DraftKings to acquire Entain, the consideration for which would include a combination of DraftKings stock and cash.



There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for the Company, nor as to the terms on which any such offer may be made.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

