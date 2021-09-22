

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) said that it is immediately restarting the ammonia plant at its Billingham, UK, complex.



The restart follows an interim agreement reached to cover the costs to restart the ammonia plant and produce CO2 for the UK market.



CO2 is a byproduct of the ammonia production process. Safely restarting the ammonia plant at the Billingham Complex is expected to take several days.



Last week, CF Industries said it halted operations at both its Billingham and Ince, UK, manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CF INDUSTRIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de