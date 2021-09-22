

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said it has launched three molecular PCR diagnostic test panels to simultaneously detect and differentiate common respiratory pathogens.



They are influenza A, influenza B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); adenovirus (ADV), human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and enterovirus/rhinovirus (EV/RV); parainfluenza 1, 2, 3 and 4.



The three tests can be run together or individually from a single nasopharyngeal swab specimen.



The company noted that the syndromic testing allows clinicians to test patients simultaneously for multiple pathogens based on overlapping symptoms.



By detecting the most common pathogens that cause disease on a flexible set of test panels together, clinicians are provided with actionable insights so the right therapeutic can be prescribed sooner compared to conventional test methods.



The new respiratory test panels run on the cobas omni Utility Channel for use with the widely available, high-volume cobas 6800/8800 Systems, which have proven to bring reliable results quickly to meet the urgent demand for patient testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Roche noted that it is looking to expand availability of these tests beyond CE markets in the future.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de