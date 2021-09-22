

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK), announced its acquisition of the East Pasadena Water Company, a family-owned company. The transaction was completed on Wednesday. The California Public Utilities Commission recently approved the deal.



The company said approximately 3,000 homes and businesses of East Pasadena Water Company will now be served by California American Water's Los Angeles County District. The East Pasadena Water Company system is in very close proximity to the Los Angeles County operations center.



'Our team is excited to serve East Pasadena's Water customers and further expand our footprint in Los Angeles County,' California American Water President Rich Svindland said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN WATER WORKS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de