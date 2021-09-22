

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence improved in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -5 in September from -6 in August. The score was below the 20-year average of -8 points.



Among components, the economic climate index rose to -8 in September from -11 in August. The assessment of the future economic climate was slightly less positive and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation was less negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy fell to -3 in September from -2 in the previous month.



