

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma PLC (HLMA.L) said its financial performance for the first half period has been ahead of the Board's expectations, with revenue growth and return on sales exceeding expectations. The Group expects to report strong organic constant currency revenue and profit growth for the first half of the year, with profitability benefitting from a slower-than-expected return of variable overhead costs as restrictions due to the COVID pandemic have eased.



Halma PLC currently projects adjusted profit before tax for the full year to be slightly ahead of its previous guidance. The Group noted that its results for the full year are expected to be more weighted to the first half than in previous years.



