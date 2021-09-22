

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons plc (PZC.L), on Wednesday, reported its preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 May 2021, and a trading update for the first quarter of FY22.



The company's statutory loss after tax was £16.6 million compared to a profit of £19.7 million last year. Basic loss per share was 3.97p versus a profit of 5.62p reported a year ago.



Statutory profit before tax from continuing operations climbed 245% to £63.2 million from the previous year's £18.3 million. Profit after tax from continuing operations amounted to £35.0 million, a jump of 298%, compared to £8.8 million reported last year.



Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations rose to £68.6 million from £61.8 million in the previous year. Adjusted basic earnings from continuing operations increased 7.8% to 13.12p from 12.17p last year.



Revenue for the year 2021 was £603.3 million versus £587.2 million in fiscal 2020.



The company's Board recommended a final dividend of 3.42p per share, making a total of 6.09p per share for the year. 'This +5% increase reflects the Board's confidence in the Group's financial resilience and future growth prospects,' the company said.



In its Q1 trading update, the company stated that the unprecedented demand for its Hygiene brands at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic impacted year-on-year revenue comparisons in the first quarter of FY22, as expected.



Two-year Q1 revenue grew 13%, with growth across each of the company's core categories of Hygiene, Baby and Beauty and in all geographic regions. Must Win Brands were up +23%.



