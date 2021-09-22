

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Green Field Farms Dairy has recalled its Whole Chocolate Milk product as a laboratory analysis indicated that the product was not effectively pasteurized, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The recall involves 1,242 units of the Whole Chocolate Milk with an expiration date of September 29, 2021. The affected products were distributed in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware and Washington DC from September 7 through September 16.



The Fredericksburg, Ohio-based company initiated the recall after the issue was discovered during routine product testing conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.



However, there have been no reports of foodborne illness involving the recalled products to date.



Consumers are asked to return the affected products to the place of purchase to receive a refund.



