

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Leading streaming entertainment service Netflix (NFLX), on Wednesday, announced the acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company. This deal would bring some of the world's most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways, Netflix said.



Roald Dahl's books have been translated into 63 languages and sold more than 300 million copies worldwide. Netflix said it will continue the close working relationships established by Roald Dahl Story Company with existing rights holders, publishing, theatre and entertainment partners to protect and grow the legacy of these stories.



