

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon's all-new waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Kids aims to provide distraction-free reading time for kids, allowing them to explore thousands of new and classic titles. It is now available for pre-order and the shipping will start on October 27.



The tech major also announced the availability of all-new Kindle Paperwhite and the first-ever Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.



At $159.99, the new Kindle Paperwhite Kids for kids aged 7 and up comes with a 6.8' glare-free display that appears like real paper, even in sunlight. It also offers battery that lasts up to 10 weeks, a kid-friendly case, as well as a 2-year worry-free guarantee.



The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has been tested to withstand accidental immersion in water. It has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if it breaks, one can return it, and it will be replaced for free.



It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with access to thousands of books ranging from timeless classics to newer hits. Amazon Kids+ auto-renews after 1 year and can be canceled at any time. For existing Amazon Kids+ customers who purchase the new Kindle Paperwhite Kids, subscription will be automatically replaced on the day the device is being activated.



Three kid-friendly cover designs are available, such as Black and two patterns, 'Emerald Forest' and 'Robot Dreams.



The first-ever waterproof Kindle for kids is purpose-built for reading books with zero distractions such as games, ads, or video. It has a black and white glare-free display. And if the mood strikes after lights out, Kindle Paperwhite Kids has an adjustable warm light to shift the shade of the screen from white light to a warm amber.



Further, the customers can have instant access to new releases and bestsellers, plus over a million titles at $2.99 or less to add even more stories to the child's Kindle Paperwhite Kids library.



To listen to a book instead of reading one, the child can use Bluetooth-enabled speakers or headphones with Audible. With Amazon Kids+, hundreds of Audible books are available.



Further, Kindle Paperwhite Kids includes Word Wise offering quick definitions above a word to minimize interruptions, Vocabulary Builder that creates flashcards of words looked up in the Kindle dictionary for review and learning, as well as OpenDyslexic, a font preferred by some readers with dyslexia.



Kurt Beidler, general manager of Amazon Kids, noted that since the launch of Kindle Kids two years ago, kids have used their Kindle devices to read over 16 million books and logged nearly 1.6 billion minutes reading.



