

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (BDX), on Wednesday said it has signed on with Business Ambition for 1.5°C , a Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), that helps companies to set science-based targets to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.



The company also joined the Race to Zero campaign, an international network of leaders from businesses, cities, regions and investors, led by the United Nations, to achieve net zero emissions latest by 2050.



BD is planned to celebrate this milestone on September 25, 2021 at Global Citizen LIVE.



'We are reducing the environmental impact of our product portfolio by changing the way we approach plastics and packaging materials, and working closely with our supply chain partners to reduce our carbon footprint. We are taking the next step by joining the Race to Zero and setting science-based targets to help address the worst effects of climate change - including the irreversible harm to human health - particularly in vulnerable people and populations,' said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president, BD.



In 2020, BD had committed to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 46% by 2030 and to be carbon neutral across its direct operations by 2040.



