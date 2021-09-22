

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The CAC-40 benchmark of the Euronext exchange continued Tuesday's strong performance to surge more than 1 percent as traders anxiously await the outcome of Fed's meeting as well as resolution of debt crisis at China Evergrande.



The CAC-40 is currently trading at 6629.10, up 1.17 percent from Tuesday's close and 4.12 percent lower than the 52-week high of 6913.67. The day's trading has been between 6595.93 and 6633.83.



Steel major Arcelormittal leads the price charts with a 4.24 percent rally amidst a rally in steel prices to record levels. Auto manufacturer Renault as well as banking businesses BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale have all advanced more than 3 percent in Wednesday's trading.



Software business Dassault Systemes leads the decliners list with a price drop of 1.85 percent. Healthcare business Eurofins Scientific which recently was added to the CAC-40 index has shed 1.74 percent. IT services provider Capgemini has corrected by 0.77 percent.



Total Energies is the most active scrip with a turnover of 133 million amidst a resurgence in oil prices. The scrip has gained 2.8 percent.



Vivendi which hived off Universal Music Group is higher by 1.9 percent in the day's trading.



Only 7 scrips in the 40-scrip index are trailing Tuesday's levels.



The EURUSD pair is hovering around 1.1731 levels versus 1.1723 on Tuesday.



France's ten-year Bond yield is at 0.018 percent versus 0.010 percent at previous close.



