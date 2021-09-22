

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) announced Wednesday the promotion of Sabir Sami, 54, to KFC Division Chief Executive Officer, reporting to Yum! Brands Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs, effective January 1, 2022.



Sami, a 12-year veteran of the company, who currently serves as KFC Division Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of KFC Asia, will succeed Tony Lowings, who is stepping down as CEO at the end of 2021 in advance of his retirement in early 2022.



Lowings has been with Yum! Brands and KFC for more than 27 years, leading the KFC brand since 2019. Lowings remains KFC Division CEO through the end of 2021 to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. He will also remain with the Company in another capacity supporting transition needs into the first quarter of 2022.



In this role, Sami will assume global responsibility for driving the brand strategy and performance of KFC. Sami dually serves as Managing Director of KFC Asia. Prior to this, Sami was Managing Director for the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey markets. Prior to Yum!, Sami served in various leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, the Coca-Cola Company and Reckitt Benckiser.



In addition, Dyke Shipp, 55, who currently serves as KFC Division Chief Development Officer and Chief People Officer, is being promoted to KFC Division President, reporting to Sami, effective January 1, 2022. Shipp brings over 30 years of experience with the Company.



