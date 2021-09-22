

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), and its franchisees are working to hire 40,000 new permanent team members to work in restaurants across the U.S. by the end of 2021, Pizza Hut said in a statement.



Pizza Hut stated that positions are available at both corporate and franchised restaurants at multiple levels with the majority of open jobs focused on cook and driver roles as the company seeing high demand through contactless delivery and pickup occasions.



Pizza Hut said, to help develop current employees across the system and spotlight the Pizza Hut brand's culture for new applicants, the company and its franchisees are hosting a free virtual 'Pizza Hut: Pathways to Possibility' conference on Sept. 29 beginning at 1 p.m. CST.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de