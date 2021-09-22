Charleys Philly Steaks Introduces the Old School Cheesesteak and Old School Gourmet Fries

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Charleys Philly Steaks is going back to basics with its latest menu offerings. The brand introduced the Old School Cheesesteak and Old School Gourmet Fries, available now for a limited time.

The Old School Cheesesteak is prepared with an extra portion of freshly grilled and seasoned USDA choice steak and sautéed onions, which are loaded onto a freshly toasted roll. The cheesesteak is then topped off with the original and classic melted Cheez Whiz. Guests can also enjoy Old School Fries, which put Cheez Whiz, sautéed onions, and freshly grilled steak onto Charleys' famous French fries.

"Our guests were very clear that they were craving more steak and they wanted the timeless classic, Cheez Whiz, on their cheesesteaks. So why not give our fans exactly what they are asking for!" said Brian Hipsher, Chief Marketing Officer for the brand. "The Old School Cheesesteak is one of the top-rated new items we have ever introduced."

Charleys teased the launch of the Old School with an original song contest on their social media channels, encouraging followers to share original entries that are inspired by classic beats. Members of their loyalty program and mobile app, Charleys Rewards, can look forward to promotions in the coming months geared towards the new menu items.

The limited time cheesesteak and fries plan to be offered into early 2022.

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations across the globe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and US military bases across the globe. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Philly Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents goes towards supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleyscheesesteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

