

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Online video streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has launched an entirely free plan for people in Kenya, that allows them to enjoy Netflix content ad-free on Android mobile phones.



The streaming company expects that by offering a 100% free tier, which includes about one-fourth of the content available in its paid-streaming plans in Kenya, over time more people will upgrade to a full, paid subscription.



'If you've never watched Netflix before - and many people in Kenya haven't - this is a great way to experience our service,' Cathy Conk, director of product innovation at Netflix, wrote in a blog post. 'And if you like what you see, it's easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalog on your TV or laptop as well.'



According to Reuters, Netflix is making available about one quarter of its movies and television shows catalog to Kenyan users.



Subscribers in Kenya will not be required to enter payment information while signing up for this free plan. They would only by mandated to enter email id, and confirm that they are 18 or over and create a password.



Netflix, which is available in over 190 countries and has over 209.18 million subscribers, has experimented with a range of plans in recent years to expand its customers base in developing markets. In 2018, the company launched a 199 rupees or about $3 mobile-only plan in India, which it has now expanded to several other countries.



