

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) has announced that it will release first looks, new trailers, and fresh content on Disney+ Day, Friday, November 12. The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios' most recent blockbuster Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will also be on the inaugural Disney+ Day.



'Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases across the service's iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with a special presentation on Disney+ for fans with sneak peeks into what's to come,' the company announced in press statement.



Other major offerings to hit the streaming service in autumn include the new Disney+ Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise; an all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents, which sees Frozen's beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can; an animated short film Ciao Alberto from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer's animated hit breakout film Luca.



'The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,' said CEO Bob Chapek. 'This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.'



Disney+ will also make its debut in South Korea and Taiwan on November 12, and in Hong Kong on November 16.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALT DISNEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de