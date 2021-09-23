

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services or AWS, an Amazon.com Inc. company (AMZN), said that it plans to open an infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024.



The company noted that the new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions at launch. The Region will be owned and operated by a local AWS entity in New Zealand.



Globally, AWS has announced plans for 24 more Availability Zones and eight more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the new AWS Region in New Zealand.



AWS also released an economic impact study that estimates it will create 1,000 new jobs through investment of US$5.3 billion in the new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region with an estimated economic impact on New Zealand's GDP of US$7.7 billion over the next 15 years.



