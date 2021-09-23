

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday lashed out at New York Times after the organization posted a report claiming that the social networking giant is using its news feed to whitewash its image.



To add to the context, Facebook has been taking a lot of criticism recently for facing negativity among teens on its Instagram platform. In a response on Zuckerberg's plans to introduce a youth version of Instagram for the under-aged users, senators said, 'research shows that more than one in five young Instagram users are victims of bullying on the platform.' Asking Zuckerberg to abandon his plan to introduce Instagram for the youth, the lawmakers referred to some scholarly studies and cited the platform's inability to protect the well-being of the users.



Apart from this, there have been reports that the social media giants have paid a lot of money to the Federal Trade Commission to keep Zuckerberg away from the mud of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.



Amidst these grave controversies, a certain post by the CEO has become the apple of discord. On July 4, Zuckerberg had posted a video of him riding a surfboard. A line in a Times report claimed that it was an 'electric surfboard'. Zuckerberg snapped back on Tuesday posting a screenshot of the report saying that it is clearly a manual hydrofoil. The report talks about a certain project 'Amplify', which the social media company is using to put forward a positive image of the company.



'Look, it's one thing for the media to say false things about my work, but it's crossing the line to say I'm riding an electric surfboard when that video clearly shows a hydrofoil that I'm pumping with my own legs,' Zuckerberg wrote.



Other Facebook heads also joined in on the act to claim that the media house is 'villainizing' Facebook. Joe Osborne, the spokesperson of the company took to Twitter to say, 'There is nothing surprising about a New York Times story that attempts to villainize Facebook for telling its side of the story -- but this article includes such clear falsehoods that were clearly refuted that even we are surprised. The story salaciously implies we are using News Feed to improve our image, and yet, NYT intentionally clipped my statement which clearly said on the record: 'There is zero change to News Feed ranking.' This wasn't important to readers?'



The report also claimed that a meeting was held in January to discuss Project Amplify adding that six anonymous Facebook employees agreed that Zuckerberg green-lit the project. The report also said that two of the employees also tested the project in August while one of the sources attended the January meeting. Osborne clearly denied any such meeting ever taking place and called the entire report 'fake'.



Facebook has also hit out a WSJ when a report published internal documents proving that the company knew that Instagram is affecting the mental health of the youth. VP of Facebook, Nick Clegg wrote on a blog post that the report was to 'deliberate mischaracterizations' of the company.



