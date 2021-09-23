

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Salt Lake City, Utah-based Huish Outdoors is recalling Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels sold exclusively at Costco citing risk for drowning, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 76,000 units of Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels.



The snorkels are white and gray with a blue plastic housing around an oval shaped, clear rubber bottom purge valve and a blue dry splash guard located at the top of the snorkel. The snorkel measures about 16.5 inches tall. The affected four-digit batch numbers are between 2038 and 2051, and between 2102 and 2115.



The recalled items were manufactured by Unique Sea Products of Thailand, and sold at Costco Wholesale Warehouses across the United States and online at www.costco.com from February 2021 through July 2021 for about $40.



According to the agency, the bottom purge valve on the recalled snorkels can leak, allowing unexpected water entry, posing a drowning hazard.



The recall was initiated after Oceanic received 13 reports of the snorkels leaking. One injury, involving minor cuts to a consumer who tripped after a snorkel leaked, has been reported.



Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled snorkels and follow the instructions online at www.oceanicsnorkel.com to destroy the product and register for a free replacement snorkel, shipping included.



In recent recalls, Costco Wholesale Corp. in early September called back about 70,000 units of Ivena 20' teak shower benches citing risk for falls. In May, Torn Ranch recalled one lot of Torn Ranch Organic Dark Chocolate Blueberries sold only at select Costco stores.



