

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L), on Thursday, reported that trading since the half year results on July 27 has been in line with management expectations.



The company further stated that it continues to be confident in delivering FY 2021 like-for-like net revenue growth of 0-2% and adjusted operating profit margins of between 22.7% and 23.2%.



The disposal of IFCN China was completed on September 9 and, as previously stated, the company's guidance excludes the contribution of this business for the entirety of the year.



In addition, Reckitt announced that it will host the first of a series of 'bite size' Investor Seminars on September 23. The event will include presentations from leaders of Reckitt's three Global Business Units, as well as presentations on R&D and eCommerce.



