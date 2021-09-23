

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production grew robustly in August, led by strong output in mining and quarrying and manufacturing sectors, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Thursday.



Industrial production grew a non-adjusted 18.1 percent year-on-year.



Mining and quarrying output increased 25.7 percent and manufacturing production rose 19.3 percent. Utilities sector output decreased 1.2 percent. Output rose 2.6 percent in the water supply and treatment-related industry.



Compared to the previous month, industrial production grew 3.5 percent in August.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 15.3 percent year-on-year and 2.8 percent from the previous month in August.



