

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Thursday, Swiss National Bank releases its quarterly monetary policy assessment. The bank is expected to retain its policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at -0.75 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the franc rose against its major counterparts.



The franc was worth 118.95 against the yen, 1.0829 against the euro, 1.2615 against the pound and 0.9243 against the greenback at 3:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

