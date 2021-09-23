

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Impossible Foods Inc., a plant-based meat maker, is bringing its new plant-based pork product to the restaurants in U.S., Hong Kong and Singapore.



Starting Thursday, Impossible pork will be available at Momofuku Ssäm Bar in Manhattan, New York City. It will serve Spicy Rice Cakes with Impossible Pork Ragu. Restaurants across the U.S. and Hong Kong can now order Impossible Pork for their menus from major foodservice distributors.



The newest product, which follows the recent launch of Impossible Chicken Nuggets Made From Plants, will be available in more than 120 restaurants in Hong Kong in early October. It will also enter Singaporean eateries in November.



Impossible's new pork product made from plants gives the juicy taste of ground pork, replicating the world's most-consumed meat. Impossible Pork is certified gluten-free and contains no nitrates, no animal hormones and no antibiotics. It is packed with 18g of protein and contains 37 percent fewer calories, 59 percent less total fat and 0 mg of cholesterol compared to 70/30 ground pork.



According to the company, Impossible Pork is vastly more sustainable, using 81-85 percent less water, 66-82 percent less land and generating 73-77 percent less greenhouse gas emissions than ground pork from pigs.



In a statement, Impossible noted that more than half of the 200 consumers surveyed in a Hong Kong blind taste test prefer Impossible Pork over ground pork from pigs. Impossible Pork's scores were higher in every category tested, including flavor liking, texture liking, and purchase intent.



Impossible Pork, which was originally previewed at CES 2020, has already been named Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2020. It has also received a number of accolades and awards.



