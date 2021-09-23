

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health service company Cigna Corp. (CI) announced Thursday several new leadership roles and positions, including new Chief Executive officer of Evernorth.



The company has appointed Eric Palmer as president and chief executive officer of Evernorth, effective January 1, 2022. In this role, Palmer will have oversight of Evernorth's pharmacy solutions, care coordination and delivery, benefits management, and intelligence businesses. He was appointed as president and chief operating officer in January 2021.



Further, Paul Sanford has been named executive vice president, operations of Cigna. In this newly-created role, Sanford will join the enterprise leadership team overseeing customer service operations, health care provider services, and overall operational effectiveness.



Further, the company has expanded the role of Noelle Eder to oversee global data and analytics and automation functions, in addition to her current responsibilities as global chief information officer.



Everett Neville's Role Expands to Executive Vice President, Strategy, Corporate Development and Solutions, Cigna Corporation



Everrett Neville is taking an expanded leadership role as executive vice president of strategy, corporate development and solutions. Neville will now oversee Cigna Solutions in addition to oversight of Cigna Corporation's strategy, corporate and business development, and Cigna Ventures.



Aparna Abburi, president of Medicare, Cigna Corp., and Lisa Lough, vice president of Individual and Family Plans, Cigna Corp., will continue to lead the growth of Cigna's U.S. Government business.



The company noted that current enterprise leadership team members Tim Wentworth, chief executive officer, Evernorth; Matt Manders, president, government and solutions, Cigna Corporation; and Steve Miller, chief clinical officer, Cigna Corporation are set to retire by the end of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CIGNA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de