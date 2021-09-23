

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.42 billion, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $1.29 billion, or $1.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to $13.42 billion from $10.84 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $2.19 -Revenue (Q4): $13.42 Bln vs. $10.84 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $13.90 - $14.35 Bln



