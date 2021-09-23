

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $230.9 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $36.1 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.0% to $2.31 billion from $1.53 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q1): $2.31 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.25 to $7.60 Full year revenue guidance: $9.4 to $9.6 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DARDEN RESTAURANTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de